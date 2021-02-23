IND USA
Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. (HT photo)
Pregnancy termination law: HC seeks details from Centre on steps taken for uniform policy

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”
By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Centre to detail about the steps being taken or contemplated for legal termination of the pregnancies of the women with medical advice beyond 20 weeks as legal and moral predicament of the court is being tested “yet again”.

The high court bench of justice Arun Monga while seeking response from the Centre by March 1 asked the central government counsel to apprise the court about the steps being taken or contemplated, in order to frame a uniform policy about legal termination of the pregnancies of the women, where the medical opinion is strongly in their favour.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, does not permit termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks. The law allows termination of pregnancy by a registered medical practitioner, where the duration of the pregnancy does not exceed 12 weeks. If the duration is up to 20 weeks, the pregnancy can be terminated on doctors’ opinion that continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or can cause grave injury to her physical or mental health. However, courts in India have been allowing termination of pregnancy beyond 20 weeks by invoking its powers.

“Apart from easier access to justice, such a policy shall also ensure the deserved dignity and confidentiality to the women, confronted with such legal impediments,” the bench observed, lamenting that this is not the first time when such a case has come before this court where the age of the foetus is more than 20 weeks and the doctors have opined in favour of medical termination of pregnancy. Past instances are many, perhaps becoming a routine, but only where a litigant has the means to approach this court, it said, while dealing with a pregnancy termination plea of a Chandigarh woman sought on the advice of medical practitioner. The foetus in the case in hand was of 23 weeks and five days.

“This court feels that a uniform policy is required to be formulated in order to deal with all such like cases as the one in hand. A balanced approach has to be adopted to ensure the well-being and safety of the women vis-a-vis fetal abnormalities,” the bench of justice Monga said.

During the hearing, the court was told that an amendment is underway in the law for allowing termination of certain kinds of advanced stage pregnancies, provided the medical opinion in favour thereof and a Bill has been introduced in the Parliament in March 2020, which prompted the court to ask about status of the same.

Health workers taking swab sample of a girl at a dispensary in Patiala. HT file
chandigarh news

Testing down, Covid cases on the rise in Punjab

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:17 AM IST
Chandigarh With the Centre advising Punjab and four other states to take preventive measures in view of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the government has asked all the district administration to double the testing
GST sca: VB pegs annual loss at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>225 cr from Mandi Gobindgarh
chandigarh news

GST sca: VB pegs annual loss at 225 cr from Mandi Gobindgarh

By Vishal Rambani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Mohali sessions court on Monday took up case for framing charges against 13 people; next hearing on March 5
chandigarh news

By Surender Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:58 AM IST
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders during core committee meeting in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

SAD to gherao Punjab Vidhan Sabha on March 1

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Decision taken at party’s core committee meeting in which president Sukhbir Singh Badal was also present
he state Congress has already launched mission “#Captainfor2022”, and the next elections would be fought under his leadership, said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Amarinder will lead Congress in 2022 Punjab assembly polls, says Jakhar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the people of the state had reposed their faith in Amarinder Singh’s leadership with their landslide verdict in the Congress’ favour in the recent civic body polls
(From left) Chandigarh Golf Club vice-president Dr GS Kochhar, president Ravibir Singh Grewal, tournaments chairman GS Bakshi and Indian Golf Union tournament director Paramjit during a press conference on the eve of Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Golf Club to host Samarvir Sahi Championship

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:39 AM IST
More than 100 golfers from across India, including defending champion Sunny, taking part in the four-day tournament
Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University
chandigarh news

Fresh hostel allotment begins at Panjab University

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:38 AM IST
As many as 20 PhD scholars provided accommodation on campus on Monday; newly enrolled students asked to wait
A fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 was also imposed on him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Former EPFO official gets 4-year jail for graft in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
CBI had arrested Manmohan Gilhotra in April 2015 for accepting 15,000 as bribe from a private firm based in Baltana, Zirakpur
The cameras will replace the present ones which are of low resolution, and will be installed at six gates in Sectors 14 and 25. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Panjab University to have hi-res cameras at all six gates

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Panjab University has initiated the process of installing high-resolution cameras at the campus gates to record the images of visitors and number plates of the vehicle
Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Dumping ground fire chokes Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
However, the Air Quality Index did not show any unusual rise at any of the observatories in the city
Chandigarh’s weekly average growth rate of cases reaches 0.12%, which is the fourth highest in the country.
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sees 43% surge in weekly Covid cases

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After showing a downward trend, the number of weekly cases jumped from 131 between February 8 and 14 to 187 between February 15 and 21
All Covid-19 guidelines like physical distancing, wearing of masks and checking of temperature of students will have be followed once the schools open.
chandigarh news

Schools for Classes 3 to 5 to reopen in Haryana from Wednesday

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Students who wish to continue their studies through the online mode, as has been imparted to them during the past 10 months, can avail this facility as before.
Kejriwal is set to address a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on February 28 in support of the protest.(Manoj Dhaka/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

AAP to hold 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Punjab's Moga district on March 21

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:55 PM IST
"The AAP has decided to hold a 'Kisan Maha Sammelan' at Bagha Purana in Moga on March 21 in order to further strengthen the ongoing farmers' agitation," party MP Bhagwant Mann said.
As of Sunday, Punjab's infection tally stood at 1,78,459 and the death toll at 5,754.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Surge in cases due to non-adherence to Covid-19 norms: Punjab health officials

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:38 PM IST
"People are not following Covid-19 safety precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing which is the main reason behind the surge in cases in the state," said Rajesh Bhaskar, Punjab's nodal officer for Covid-19.
(From left) Aam Aadmi Party Delhi legislators and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh and co-incharge Raghav Chadha, state unit chief Bhagwant Mann and state leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

AAP to hold kisan mahasammelan at Baghapurana on March 21

By Gagandeep Jassowal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday announced it will hold a kisan mahasammelan in Baghapurana town of Moga district on March 21 in support of the farmers’ agitation on Delhi’s borders against the Centre’s three farm laws
