Premjit Buttar elected as president of MC drivers’ union
In a recently held meeting of Municipal Corporation Driver and Karamchari Union, Premjit Singh Buttar has been unanimously elected as the president of the union.
Further, Pritpal Singh was elected as the chairperson, Sardool Singh as vice-chairperson, Praveen Bali as vice-president, Manjeet Singh as general secretary, Gagandeep Singh as assistant general secretary and Prem Singh as the cashier of the union.
Buttar assured the union members that they would take up genuine demands, including regularisation of contractual drivers, with mayor Balkar Sandhu in the coming days.
-
HC entertains PIL on monkey menace in Agra
Hopes have revived yet again for addressing the issue of long pending monkey menace in Agra after an RTI activist and lawyer from Agra, Kishan Chand Jain, filed a Public Interest Litigation in Allahabad high court. The court, in its order on July 19, has ordered for issuing notice to respondents for next date of August 17 fixed in the case. The petition was filed by counsel Rahul Agarwal in Court No. 29.
-
Ludhiana | NGOs and nature lovers take part in photowalk and plantation drive in Mattewara forest
A few days after the state government scrapped the proposed textile park project near Mattewara forest, the Punjab Action Committee for Sutlej, Mattewara and Buddha Dariya— a group of NGOs— organised a photowalk and a plantation drive in the forest area on Sunday. The plantation drive was also supported by the forest department, and divisional forest officer Harbhajan Singh also participated in the drive, along with the members of different NGOs and nature lovers.
-
Missing contractor’s body found, second wife under scanner
The body of a 47-year-old man, who was missing for past one week, was found lying in an abandoned plot near Mishra's house in Hanumanpuri colony under Sarojininagar police station limits here on Sunday. The victim identified as Shiv Shankar Mishra alias Bablu Mishra worked as a shuttering contractor. According to police, Mishra was missing from his house since July 17 under mysterious circumstances.
-
The Parsi Nose Project documents a salient feature
Until about five years ago, Gulnaz Siganporia didn't get along too well with her nose. She often wished she had taken after her mother Jasmin, who has, she says, a cute, small nose. She thinks her nose fits her face. She is so at ease with it that she volunteered to be a participant in fashion photographer Porus Vimadalal's 'The Parsi Nose Project', which documents “interesting noses” in the community.
-
As Aarey demonstrations spread to other cities, campaigners in Mumbai receive police notices
Mumbai: Even as the Save Aarey protests spread to other cities, Mumbai police on Sunday served notices under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to two Save Aarey organisers, namely Tabrez Sayed and Jayesh Bhise, who have been associated with the movement for several years. Demonstrations of varying sizes were held in Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Jammu, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Gurgaon, Adilabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Greater Noida, Prayagraj and Patna.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics