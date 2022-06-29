Pre-monsoon showers cool down Chandigarh
Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Panchkula and Mohali received the much-awaited pre-monsoon showers on Wednesday morning that brought a significant drop in the mercury and relief from the sweltering heat.
The light showers were enough to flood low-lying areas in the Union Territory, including Nayagaon, due to lack of proper drainage.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is forecast with the onset of monsoon by July 1 when the entire region will be covered.
The region has been reeling under high humidity and soaring temperatures for a week now.
In Punjab, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded at Ropar that got 22.5mm, followed by Pathankot that saw a scattered 3.4 rainfall.
The lowest minimum temperature was also recorded at Ropar at 24.9 degrees.
In Chandigarh, the night temperature was 28 degrees, a 3.4 degree fall in the past 24 hours.
In Haryana, the highest amount of rainfall of 5mm was recorded at Nuh in Mewat. The minimum temperature also fell in the state by an average of 1 degree. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 26.8 degrees at Panchkula.
