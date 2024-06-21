Statehood soon, preparations have started for assembly polls in J&K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that preparations for the assembly elections in J&K have already started and people will elect their own representatives to resolve their grievances. He also stated that J&K will get statehood for a better future. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' programme, in Srinagar,(PTI)

The Prime Minister arrived in Srinagar in the evening, starting his two-day visit by inaugurating 84 development projects in J&K to the tune of ₹1,500 crore and projects related to agriculture worth ₹1,800 crore.

On Friday morning, the PM will participate in the 10th International Yoga Day event on the lawns of SKICC.

Speaking at the event, ‘Empowering youth, transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, the Prime Minister said that the people of J&K will now elect their representatives at local level to get their problems redressed.

“The time isn’t far away when, through your votes, you will be able to elect your own government in J&K,” he said, adding that the day will come very soon when J&K will become a state again for its bright future.

PM Modi praised the people for participating in Lok Sabha elections in huge numbers after 35 years.

“The vision of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ‘Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiryat’ is becoming reality in front of us. In this election people made democracy to win. You (people) have broken all previous records of 35 to 40 years. This shows how hopeful is the youth of J&K about democracy.”

The PM said that he came to J&K to express his gratitude to people for keeping high the flag of democracy.

“I would have been happier had the opposition also thanked the people of Kashmir for their enthusiastic participation in the elections. In this good work also, opposition has led the country down,” he said.

Modi said that this change in J&K is the result of the hard work of his government in the last 10 years. “Our government has given rights to everybody here. First time seats have been reserved in assembly for STs and other communities. OBC reservations have been implemented in panchayats and municipalities for the first time,” he said.

“The benefit of democracy in Kashmir is that every area, every family, and everyone should prosper; hence, ‘we all have to work together’. Earlier also money used to come from the Centre but today every penny from the Centre is used for the benefit of the people,” he added.

The Prime Minister, who is on his first visit to Kashmir after taking over as PM of the country for the third time, said that the government has delivered results. “Our government performs and delivers results. After seeing our work, people have elected us again and put a stamp on our performance,” said Modi.

Earlier Modi had posted about his visit to Kashmir on X: “Leaving for Srinagar, where I will be taking part in two programmes. Later this evening, I will be at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K’ programme, which focuses on youth-led development. Key projects worth over ₹1,500 crore will be inaugurated, or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover infrastructure, water supply, education and more. Tomorrow morning, I will take part in the yoga day programme in Srinagar.”

High-level security arrangements are in place for two days in the city, especially around SKICC where the main functions will be held on Friday morning. Additional security checkpoints have been established at highways and rural towns, with forces frisking and checking vehicles at several places.

Officials said that around 9,000 people, mostly students and sportspersons, will participate in the yoga event. Even similar events will be held at other places in J&K. Various departments have been asked to hold similar functions in different parts of Kashmir.

Earlier in May, Modi had addressed a big rally at Bakshi stadium Srinagar. Special commandos have been deployed on the Dal Lake and Boulevard has been closed for traffic. “Traffic restrictions on Boulevard road in view of the VVIP visit from 3 pm on June 20 till 11 am on June 21. Kindly plan Your travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience,” SSP, Traffic, said in a message.

On Friday at 6.30 am, the PM will participate in the 10th International Yoga Day event at SKICC in Srinagar and he will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP yoga session thereafter.

The Prime Minister inspected the stalls and interacted with young achievers of J&K on the lawns of SKICC.

The PM today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 84 major developmental projects valued at more than ₹1,500 crore. The inaugurations included projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc. Additionally, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, development of Industrial Estates and construction of 6 Government Degree Colleges.”

PM Modi also mentioned the launch and competitiveness improvement in agriculture & allied sectors Project worth ₹1,800 crore.