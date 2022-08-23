Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow
For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. The Special Security Force (SSF) took over the venue security from the local police while the Special Protection Group will take charge of the spot on August 23
Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).
For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. The Special Security Force (SSF) took over the venue security from the local police while the Special Protection Group will take charge of the spot on August 23.
Around 400 security guards, including those on mounted-vehicles, sniper commandoes, and SSF commandoes, are guarding the Medicity area while another 200 to 300 are keeping vigil in nearby villages. Bomb disposal and dog squads are also on standby. Closed-circuit television cameras are also checked to ensure these are functional.
Three helipads being constructed
The administration is constructing three helipads in front of the hospital as per protocol. Electricity poles have been removed from the area and the road has been constructed by demolishing the footpath, so that, PM’s convoy can reach the venue without any hindrance.
Road leading to Mullanpur gets a new look
The main road leading to Mullanpur has been made motorable, potholes have been repaired and wild growth has been removed. The work on one side of the main road after Sarangpur towards the Siswan t-point is already closed for vehicular traffic as it is under repair. Major traffic jams could be seen on the road as it is made dual carriageway for incoming and outgoing traffic.
Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “We are ready now giving final touches. Punjab chief secretary is holding a series of meetings in this regard to chalk out plans and safety protocol during PM’s visit. He said necessary instructions were given to officers responsible for making arrangements for the VVIP visit.”
Mohali senior superindent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said there will no traffic diversion as the PM is coming by air and only the area near the hospital has been cordoned off.
Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country. In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.
Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son
A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.
Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike
Students at Panjab University's University Institute of Legal Studies on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike. Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted. The meeting will be held on September 6.
Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse
The Shiromani Akali Dal received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the Haryana State. Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.
