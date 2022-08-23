Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow

Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 23, 2022 02:31 AM IST

For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. The Special Security Force (SSF) took over the venue security from the local police while the Special Protection Group will take charge of the spot on August 23

Mohali administration repairing roads leading to Mullanpur, ahead of PM Modi’s visit for the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Mohali administration repairing roads leading to Mullanpur, ahead of PM Modi’s visit for the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. The Special Security Force (SSF) took over the venue security from the local police while the Special Protection Group will take charge of the spot on August 23.

Around 400 security guards, including those on mounted-vehicles, sniper commandoes, and SSF commandoes, are guarding the Medicity area while another 200 to 300 are keeping vigil in nearby villages. Bomb disposal and dog squads are also on standby. Closed-circuit television cameras are also checked to ensure these are functional.

Three helipads being constructed

The administration is constructing three helipads in front of the hospital as per protocol. Electricity poles have been removed from the area and the road has been constructed by demolishing the footpath, so that, PM’s convoy can reach the venue without any hindrance.

Road leading to Mullanpur gets a new look

The main road leading to Mullanpur has been made motorable, potholes have been repaired and wild growth has been removed. The work on one side of the main road after Sarangpur towards the Siswan t-point is already closed for vehicular traffic as it is under repair. Major traffic jams could be seen on the road as it is made dual carriageway for incoming and outgoing traffic.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “We are ready now giving final touches. Punjab chief secretary is holding a series of meetings in this regard to chalk out plans and safety protocol during PM’s visit. He said necessary instructions were given to officers responsible for making arrangements for the VVIP visit.”

Mohali senior superindent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said there will no traffic diversion as the PM is coming by air and only the area near the hospital has been cordoned off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the 21st century will be the century of India and entrepreneurs will play an important role in this. He said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening economy of any nation. (HT Photo)

    Entrepreneurship essential in developing, strengthening nation’s economy: Bandaru Dattatreya

    Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya said entrepreneurship plays an important role in developing and strengthening the economy of any nation and innovations are needed to promote entrepreneurship again in the country. In his address as the chief guest in the Entrepreneurship Encouragement Programme organised by the Youth Red Cross at Kurukshetra University on Monday, he said that the new National Education Policy-2020 has given a special focus on skill, vocational education and is employment oriented.

  • On August 4, 2020 the child’s mother came home early. On finding the main door locked, she got in using a key and went to the domestic help’s room. There she saw the domestic help sexually assaulting the child and raised the alarm following which he fled the spot. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh | Domestic help gets 30-year jail for sexual assault on employers’ son

    A 25-year-old man, employed by a doctor couple as a domestic help, has been sentenced to 30 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting their eight-year-old son. The district court in Chandigarh has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Ranjeet Kumar, a resident of Sherpur village in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh. On August 4, 2020 the child's mother came home early.

  •  Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of Panjab University’s University Institute of Legal Studies. (HT File)

    Panjab University: UILS students boycott classes over annual fee hike

    Students at Panjab University's University Institute of Legal Studies on Monday boycotted their classes in protest against the annual fee hike. Terming it an arbitrary and unjust move, the students claimed that the fee has been hiked by 8% to 10% for the ongoing batches of UILS. Students said that they will continue to intensify the protest till their demand for complete rollback is accepted. The meeting will be held on September 6.

  • Members of the Chandigarh MC’s finance panel also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41.97 lakh. (HT File)

    Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers

    Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages. This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday. Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.

  • Several office-bearers of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the SAD Haryana State. (HT Photo)

    Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse

    The Shiromani Akali Dal received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the Haryana State. Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out