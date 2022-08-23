Preparations in full swing for PM Modi’s Mohali visit tomorrow

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s visit to Mohali on August 24. The PM will be inaugurating Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, at Medicity in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur).

For the last one week, officials of both civil and police administration have been camping at the site. On Monday, Punjab Police cordoned off the area and started sealing activities. The Special Security Force (SSF) took over the venue security from the local police while the Special Protection Group will take charge of the spot on August 23.

Around 400 security guards, including those on mounted-vehicles, sniper commandoes, and SSF commandoes, are guarding the Medicity area while another 200 to 300 are keeping vigil in nearby villages. Bomb disposal and dog squads are also on standby. Closed-circuit television cameras are also checked to ensure these are functional.

Three helipads being constructed

The administration is constructing three helipads in front of the hospital as per protocol. Electricity poles have been removed from the area and the road has been constructed by demolishing the footpath, so that, PM’s convoy can reach the venue without any hindrance.

Road leading to Mullanpur gets a new look

The main road leading to Mullanpur has been made motorable, potholes have been repaired and wild growth has been removed. The work on one side of the main road after Sarangpur towards the Siswan t-point is already closed for vehicular traffic as it is under repair. Major traffic jams could be seen on the road as it is made dual carriageway for incoming and outgoing traffic.

Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar said, “We are ready now giving final touches. Punjab chief secretary is holding a series of meetings in this regard to chalk out plans and safety protocol during PM’s visit. He said necessary instructions were given to officers responsible for making arrangements for the VVIP visit.”

Mohali senior superindent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said there will no traffic diversion as the PM is coming by air and only the area near the hospital has been cordoned off.

