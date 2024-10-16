Menu Explore
Prerna Puri is new Chandigarh education secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 16, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Puri, who joined the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday, has also been appointed as secretary of several other departments, including engineering, food supplies and consumer affairs, public relations, printing and stationery, sports and cooperation.

Prerna Puri, a 2006-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the UT education secretary.

Prerna Puri is a 2006-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer. (HT)
Puri had earlier served in Chandigarh as IT secretary in 2011 and even held the additional charge of municipal commissioner. She has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Chandigarh.

With Puri’s induction, there has been a reshuffle in other departments also.

Mandip Singh Brar, a 2005-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, who is currently serving as the home secretary, has been given the additional charge of culture secretary, a role previously held by UT-cadre IAS officer Hari Kallikkat.

Kallikkat, who was relieved of the culture secretary charge, has been appointed as the commissioner of excise and taxation. He also takes on the role of secretary of the Agriculture and Marketing Board.

Also, DANICS officers Akhil Kumar and Anil Kumar have been given new responsibilities. Akhil has been appointed as the registrar of cooperative societies, while Anil Kumar has taken over as the secretary of state transport.

On Wednesday, UT administration also relieved UT-cadre IAS officer Rupesh Kumar, who has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

