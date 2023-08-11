Panjab University to get northern region science & technology cluster

The President of India on Thursday sanctioned the northern region science and technology cluster proposed by Panjab University (PU) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. The cluster will engage with academia, industry, government, NGOs and philanthropists of the northern region to solve grassroots problems. To set up Northern Region Science & Technology cluster at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and undertake the R&D project, the central government will sanction ₹ 10.35 crore as an ignition grant. (HT File)

The cluster, to be situated on the PU campus in Guru Teg Bahadur Bhawan, will cater to the research & development (R&D) needs of the industries, local bodies and governments of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union territories of J&K and Chandigarh.

To set up the cluster and undertake the R&D project, the government will sanction ₹10.35 crore as an ignition grant. At least five thematic areas, including agriculture and food processing, pharma/medical devices/health-care, indigenous technology development and optimisation, waste management and wealth from waste, sustainable mobility and green energy, have been identified under which the seed funding will be provided.

The S&T cluster will function as a not-for-profit Section-8 company situated in Chandigarh and will be financially supported by the office of the principal scientific adviser (PSA) for three years. It is expected to become self-reliant through transferring technologies to the industry by doing industrial consultancy projects and by involvement in CSR projects.

PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig urged students as well as scientists to initiate their R&D projects while involving the end-users in the innovation journey from day zero of their projects.