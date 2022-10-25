Previous govts plundered Punjab of its resources: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the previous governments for “mercilessly plundering” the wealth of the state and causing irreparable damage.

“With the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma, I am trying to repair the damage done to the state by ensuring its complete revamp,” Mann said while presiding over a state-level function to mark Vishwakarma Day at Ramgarhia Girls College in Ludhiana.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will overhaul the entire system in the state to ensure its progress and prosperity of people.

“The industrial and infrastructure growth that we observe today across the globe is only due to the blessings of Lord Vishwakarma. The great deity of all craftsmen and architects has inspired our artisans, workers and labour class to work hard,” Mann said.

Asking the workers and craftsmen to make concerted efforts for strengthening the infrastructure of the state and the nation, the CM said it will be a real and befitting tribute to Lord Vishwakarma.

“Our government is laying thrust on imparting skill training to the youth across the state so they could live a life with dignity and self-respect. The promotion of skill training across the state is the need of the hour,” he added.

Mann said his government strives to make the youth of Punjab job providers instead of job seekers.

He claimed that “divisive forces” were trying to create a wedge between people on lines of caste, religion, and language in the country. The CM also lamented the irreparable damage being caused to the federal structure of the country by “those at the helm of affairs at the Centre by usurping the rights of the states”.

He said this was against the basic spirit of democracy and cannot be tolerated at any cost.

Striking an emotional chord, Mann said Ludhiana was his “karam bhoomi” whereas Satauj village was his “janam bhoomi”.

He said his government was already making strenuous efforts to restore the pristine glory of the state and added that it can be ensured only through proactive support of people.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, senior AAP leader KNS Kang, Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi, Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik and police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma.

‘Dhuri driving test centre to become operational soon’

CM Mann on Tuesday announced to make the driving test centre at Dhuri operational soon. The centre is located at Thuliwal village. Addressing a gathering in Dhuri, where Mann arrived to pay tributes to Lord Vishwakarma, he said the driving test centre for heavy vehicle licences will also be made functional at Dhuri soon to avoid inconvenience to people while visiting Mahuana centre in Bathinda district. He also announced plans to revamp the civil hospitals of Dhuri and Sangrur to impart quality health services to people.

Mann said that work on construction of a railway overbridge at Dhuri will also be started soon.

Green activist ‘forced’ to leave venue

Activist and member of Punjab Action Committee (PAC) for cleaning of rivers, Buddha Nullah and other environmental issues, Col Chander Mohan Lakhanpal (retired), was reportedly ‘forced’ to leave before CM Bhagwant Mann reached the venue to preside over the state-level programme in Ludhiana. Lakhanpal had actively opposed the setting up of the proposed industrial park in Mattewara.

Lakhanpal said he was invited and possessed an invitation card. He claimed to have been insulted by police and district administration officials, who asked him to leave the venue.

Lakhanpal said he was invited by Ranjodh Singh, president of the college management trust, who is also a member of PAC.

“I was sitting inside the hall when some police personnel took me out and started asking questions. They also asked me about my address and phone numbers. After some time, they forced me to leave the venue,” he added.

“They humiliated me despite being invited. Now, I have decided not to attend any state government function in future,” Lakhanpal said.

Mahinder Singh Sekhon, another member of PAC, said, “Cops took Lakhanpal outside and forced him to leave without offering any reason.”

Meanwhile, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said Lakhanpal might not be possessing an invitation card. On being informed about Lakhanpal’s claims of having an invitation card, the police chief said if a lower rank officer asked him to leave, he should have talked to some senior officer.

However, PAC members Amandeep Singh Bains and Kapil Arora have sought an inquiry into the matter.

(With inputs by HTC Sangrur)

