Shutdown at private collages against centralised admissions portal

Management and teachers’ unions of 200 private colleges in the state observed a shutdown in order to mark their protest against the implementation of a centralised admissions portal and reduction of college teachers’ retirement age from 60 to 58 years on Wednesday.

Protesting under the banner of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Non-Government Aided Colleges Managements’ federation (NGACMF), Principals’ Associations, Punjab & Chandigarh Colleges Teachers Union (PCCTU), and Un-aided Private Colleges’, the members submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik.

Protesting against the decision, the members said by implementing a centralised admission portal the Punjab government is encroaching upon the autonomy of the non-government colleges. In the day-long strike, 22 colleges in the district remained closed in the protest.

“The higher education sector in the state is already reeling under an acute financial crisis, the move which is being implemented without any consultation with the college administration will further aggravate the situation,” the members added.

NGACMF president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, said the portal is highly discriminatory as state universities, their constituent colleges and private universities have been kept out of its purview. “The higher education institutions are facing acute financial troubles in the wake of the drop in admissions due to the trend among the students to move abroad.”

SM Sharma, general secretary of the federation, said the government has reduced the grant-in-aid to the colleges. “Despite several efforts the government has turned a blind eye to the grievances of the colleges. They should reconsider the decision of reducing the retirement age of college teachers to 58 which was earlier 60,” he added.

Admissions portal will bring transparency, says teacher’s body

Supporting the admissions portal, members of another union representing unaided college teachers said the implementation of the portal will bring transparency to the system.

Association of unaided college teachers-Punjab and Chandigarh spokesperson Tarun Ghai said the admission process at the medical and engineering colleges is already being conducted through a single online portal.