Priyanka Gandhi pays obeisance at Jakhu temple, winds up Himachal campaign in Solan

After crisscrossing the state for four days to galvanise the party’s election campaign, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra winded up her poll campaign from Solan in Shimla parliamentary constituency. Prior to leaving for Solan, she paid obeisance at the Hanuman temple situated atop the Jakhu hills in Shimla. Priyanka Gandhi and daughter Miraya after paying obeisance at Shimla’s Jakhu temple. (HT Photo)

Priyanka, who was accompanied by her daughter Miraya Vadra, drove to the temple dedicated to lord Hanuman from her cottage at Chharabara, 14 km from Shimla. Offering her prayers, she spent around 15 minutes in the temple and offered ‘Aarti’. Later she shared a video clip on the social media microblogging X platform.

“I visited Jakhu temple in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and took blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji Maharaj by paying homage and worship and prayed for the welfare of the people of the country and state, Shri Hanuman Ji Maharaj, may you bless all the countrymen,” the Congress leader, who was seen clad in traditional Indian attire and a dupatta draped on her head said.

During her brief visit, Priynaka interacted with visitors at the Jakhu temple. Last she visited Jakhu temple was in May 2023.

The leader had reached Shimla on May 26. She embarked on a tour of all four parliamentary segments — Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, and Shimla — addressing rallies in Chamba, Shahpur under the Kangra seat, and public meetings in Kutlehar, and Gagret. She also addressed a rally in Kullu and held roadshows in Mandi and Barsar.

A star campaigner for the party, she concluded her visit with a roadshow in Solan to canvas for Congress’ Shimla Lok Sabha candidate Vinod Sultanpur. Party workers flooded the Mall Road in Solan town and shouted pro-Congress slogans as Gandhi moved in an open vehicle with party flags fluttering along the way.

The leader was accompanied by state cabinet ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Anirudh Singh, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Avasthi and other Congress MLAs.