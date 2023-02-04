Probe begins into death of cows at Karnal gaushala

The four-member high-level committee formed to investigate the mysterious death of 44 cows and a bull in a municipal corporation (MC)-run gaushala at Karnal on Friday reached the cow shelter and started the investigation. The committee is headed by Karnal divisional commissioner Saket Kumar and has Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog vice-chairman Puranmal Yadav, animal husbandry and dairying department deputy director Sukhdev Rathee and Karnal DSP as its members.The committee recorded the statements of the staff members of the gaushala. in an interaction with mediapersons, Saket Kumar said they have started the investigation and a report will be presented after the investigation. He said the viscera report is also awaited and this report will be crucial to ascertain the cause of the death. On the morning of January 27, 45 cows were found dead while 10 were found ill at the MC-run gaushala in Phoonsgarh village of Karnal district. A case under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the commission agent of the fodder mandi.

Man gets 20 yrs jail for abduction, rape of minor

KARNAL The Karnal district court has awarded 20 years of imprisonment to a man convicting him of rape and kidnapping of a minor girl in 2019. While announcing the judgment the court of additional sessions judge Renu Bala has also imposed a fine of ₹35,000 on the convict Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Dachar village of Karnal district. According to the district attorney Pankaj Kumar, an investigation report by the police revealed that the incident was reported on March 6, 2019, when the girl went missing from her house. The family members of the victim filed a police complaint and on March 21, the police recovered the girl. In her statement, she accused Gurmeet of kidnapping and raping her at gunpoint. Later, the police arrested the accused on March 23 and he was booked under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.