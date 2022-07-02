Probe into Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder reveals political links of accused

The police investigation into the singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and the extortion threat to a local industrialist have revealed the political links of the accused. While Sandeep Singh Kahlon, alias Sona, who is working as a panchayat secretary, is the nephew of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Dilpreet Singh, alias Peeta, former sarpanch of Natt village, is a close aide of former Congress MLA from Ludhiana.

Panchayat officer of Hargobindpur Sandeep was booked after the recovery of a pistol from Satbir Singh, a resident of Talwandi Rai Dadu village in Amritsar, who had allegedly supplied weapons to shooters involved in Moose Wala’s killing.

Satbir told the police that he had taken three shooters to Bathinda following the directions of Sandeep. The police are joining the dots to solve the mystery.

Deputy commissioner of police, investigation, Varinder Brar said that Sandeep had supplied the weapon to Satbir. Both Sandeep and Satbir own stud farms and are very close.

Sandeep had given the pistol to Satbir for his “personal safety” after Moose Wala’s murder and he was also arranging a fake passport to help him flee abroad.

Satbir’s three aides, including Mandeep Singh of Batala and Manpreet Singh of Amritsar, had managed to escape after his arrest.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA Staff 2, said that a hunt is on for their arrest. Satbir is on police remand and important information has been expected from him during questioning.

Peeta, who was arrested in another extortion case, was allegedly involved in illegal sand mining also for the past five years. The police are also investigating his links.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON