Probe launched after death threat to Himachal deputy CM, Cong MLA

The Himachal Pradesh Police have launched an investigation into the alleged “indirect” threats to deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia, through social media, officials said on Friday. An FIR has been registered in this matter in Una’s Haroli police station, said officials. (File)

An FIR has been registered in this matter in Una’s Haroli police station on the complaint of a local. According to the police, a complaint was received at the Haroli police station on Thursday, alleging that a threat was issued to the deputy chief minister and Gagret MLA through a social networking site.

According to police, a social media user shared a post on the arrest of notorious gangster Amrish Rana. In the comment section, an individual wrote, “The public is demanding the sword again,” to which another user replied, “This time it will be used on a politician only.”

When asked, “For what crime?”, the individual said, “Only the deputy CM and MLA Rakesh Kalia would know.” Taking note of the conversation, a complainant informed the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under section 351 (3) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.

Una superintendent of police (SP) Amit Yadav said, “The death threat was received through Facebook and we have registered an FIR. The accused person, who hails from Mandi, has been detained, and is under police custody.”