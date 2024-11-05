Probe to be completed in four weeks: Hry IPS officer to HC

The high court has directed Haryana Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manisha Chaudhary to complete probe expeditiously into three criminal cases, including wherein a man snatched the service pistol of a judge’s personal security officer (PSO) at the Golden Temple and shot himself dead on September 22. The court was hearing a sou motu plea initiated on September 24. (HT File)

The high court bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Anil Kshetarpal passed the order after Chaudhary informed the court that investigation into the main case reported at Golden Temple would be completed within four weeks and further informed that in remaining two FIRs, she would need some more time. She was entrusted with the probe on October 1 as court remained dissatisfied with the probe conducted by Punjab police.

The court was hearing a sou motu plea initiated on September 24, after the incident came to light. According to reports, the ASI was accompanying the HC judge who had come to pay obeisance at the shrine. Suddenly, the man snatched the pistol of the officer and shot himself dead. Later, the person was identified as Hariprasad, a resident of Mahalingapura, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, who was stated to be mentally unstable by the local police.

“this court hopes, expects and directs the Investigating Officer to conclude the investigation and submit a final report as expeditiously as possibly preferably before the next date of hearing,” the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on November 25. Two FIRs were triggered by Amritsar incident and one of the FIRs relates to obstruction caused to convoy of the same judge by protesters.