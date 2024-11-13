Process related to rural housing scheme to be expedited: Officials

Haryana government on Tuesday said that the dream of 2 lakh people to own a house will become a reality soon as the process associated with the rural housing scheme will be expedited, said director general (housing for all) J Ganeshan on Wednesday. Under this initiative, eligible applicants will receive 100 square yards of plots each in the villages. The spokesperson said that beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojna in 14 cities will also receive financial assistance of ₹ 2.5 lakh for building houses and infrastructure development projects worth ₹ 170 crore will be launched in these cities. (HT File)

According to J Ganeshan, director general (housing for all), the objective of the chief minister’s rural housing scheme is to provide housing plots for low-income families in the state who do not have their own homes and enable such families to construct their own houses.

Ganeshan said that this scheme is a flagship initiative of chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini. He said all the processes associated with the scheme will be expedited to ensure that the public can access its benefits as quickly as possible.

Last Friday CM Saini held a meeting regarding the rural housing scheme with senior officials in which development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar and urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel were also present. The CM instructed that in the areas where the 100-square-yard plots will be allocated, all essential facilities such as paved roads, electricity, clean drinking water, streetlights, solar energy, parks, and open green spaces should be ensured.

“Financial assistance will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to help beneficiaries build their houses on these 100-square-yard plots,” a government spokesperson said adding that under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojna, 5 lakh individuals have applied for plots in the state. All eligible beneficiaries will receive plots of 100 square yards in different phases.

The spokesperson said that beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojna in 14 cities will also receive financial assistance of ₹2.5 lakh for building houses and infrastructure development projects worth ₹170 crore will be launched in these cities.

The spokesperson said that 6,618 flats built by private developers for the EWS category will soon be allotted to applicants registered under the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana in eight districts, as part of the first phase. Apart from this, 2,000 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana in Sector 23, Jagadhari, will be granted possession of their plots to commence house construction.