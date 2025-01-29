Produce inmates for court proceedings through video conferencing: Karnal judge

The Karnal additional sessions judge, Sushil Kumar Garg on Tuesday asked the jail superintendent to ensure that all court appearances of inmates are done through video conferencing instead of physically presenting them before the court. The Karnal additional sessions judge, Sushil Kumar Garg on Tuesday asked the jail superintendent to ensure that all court appearances of inmates are done through video conferencing instead of physically presenting them before the court. ((Representational Image) (Unsplash))

In his communication to the jailer, the judge asked to follow the same procedure for inmates in matters pending before this court from February 1 to 28 at all stages of judicial proceedings conducted by his court, unless any fresh specific order would be passed to produce them in person.

The letter cited similar guidelines issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in view of safety and security reasons.

The letter also states the instructions by the high court regarding “optimum use of video conferencing facility in the matter of remand work, recording evidence of doctors and experts and cases of hardcore undertrial criminals.”

District magistrate Uttam Singh said that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) also stressed upon usage of video conference in criminal justice system.

“I will take up the matter with the other courts as well during my meetings as the initiative will help save expenses, manpower and help maintain the law and order,” he told the HT.