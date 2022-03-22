Prof Pathak replaces Chadha as AAP’s Punjab co-incharge
New Delhi
Buoyed by its recent win in the Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday organised its units in several states, including those going to the polls later this year, such as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak has been made the AAP in-charge of poll-bound Gujarat. Pathak also replaces Raghav Chadha as the co-incharge of Punjab. The AAP has also nominated Pathak as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab.
For Himachal Pradesh that will go to the polls later this year, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been made the election in-charge while Durgesh Pathak has been appointed in-charge of the state.
MLA from Delhi’s Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj has been made election in-charge of Haryana which goes to assembly elections in 2024.
AAP’s Dwarka MLA (Delhi) Vinay Mishra will be the party’s assembly election in-charge in Rajasthan where the elections will be held next year.
AAP swept the recent Punjab assembly elections securing 92 seats in the 117-member House.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
