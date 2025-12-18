Progress achieved across rail infra projects: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, who is also the chairperson of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), on Wednesday said that substantial progress has been achieved across several flagship rail infrastructure projects of the state. The chief secretary reviewed the status of ongoing works during the meeting of the board of directors of the HRIDC.

It was informed that the Kurukshetra Elevated Track (KET) project has reached an advanced stage of execution. All civil, track, signalling and telecommunication (S&T), and overhead electrification (OHE) works of the viaduct have been completed. Construction of the elevated platform is also in the advanced stage of completion. The completed works will thereafter be offered for technical inspection by Northern Railways followed by the inspection by Commissioner Railway Safety.

The chief secretary suggested the HRIDC must expand its operations and aim for a national footprint.

On the Eastern Orbital Rail Corridor (EORC)--- from Sonepat to Palwal via Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar---the meeting was informed that the alignment for the study has already been approved by a steering committee headed by Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief secretary and the feasibility study is now in an advance stage.

Rastogi stated that these projects reflect Haryana’s strong commitment to developing modern, efficient and sustainable rail infrastructure. He said the corridors would significantly enhance regional connectivity, support economic growth, and improve mobility for citizens.