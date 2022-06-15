Pro-Khalistan slogans found at two spots in Jalandhar
Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written near a temple and on a movie hoarding in Jalandhar on Wednesday, ahead of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s arrival for flagging off government luxury buses from the city to the Delhi international airport.
This is third such incident reported in Punjab in just over a month. Earlier, similar slogans were found in front of a judge’s residence in Faridkot on May 13 and on the boundary wall of the divisional railway manager’s office in Ferozepur on June 13.
In the present case, pro-Khalistan slogans were found written, using a black spray, on a wall near Devi Talab Mandir and on a movie hoarding installed on the Tanda road in Jalandhar. Police said they are checking the CCTV footage to identify and trace the miscreants.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
