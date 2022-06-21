Pro-Khalistan slogans found written on walls in Karnal, UAPA invoked
A day after some alleged Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the walls of two educational institutes in Karnal, police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on Monday.
The said slogans were purportedly written overnight outside Dyal Singh College in Dyal Singh Colony and DAV Senior Secondary School near old MC office, and were blackened immediately by the administration, the police said.
The self-styled founder of banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, has reportedly released a video claiming the responsibility.
Naming chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij, Pannu mentioned about a ‘referendum on January 26 in Haryana’. HT cannot independently verify the contents of video.
Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the FIR has been registered under sections 153A and 120-B of the IPC and sections of the UAPA at the Civil Lines police station against unidentified accused.
“The crime branch is checking footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the educational institutes and action will be taken against the perpetrators. Some content of the video issued has also been added in the case and an investigation is underway,” the officer added.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
