‘Promised anganwadi jobs’: Rohtak constable booked for defrauding 3 women of ₹7 lakh

A Haryana Police constable posted in Rohtak was booked for allegedly cheating three women of nearly ₹7 lakh by promising them appointments as anganwadi supervisors through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN), Jind police said on Tuesday. Investigating officer from Julana police station, ASI Ajay Kumar said police registered a cheating FIR against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused has been identified as Rinku Kumar. According to police, the accused claimed to have served as the personal security officer (PSO) of Haryana jail and tourism minister Arvind Sharma when the latter was a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat.

According to a complaint filed at Julana police station, the complainant, Sukrita—an MA graduate and a resident of Julana town in Jind district who runs a gym with Jyoti—said Rinku used to visit their gym to work out.

He later offered anganwadi supervisor jobs to Sukrita, Jyoti, and their friend Sonia, a resident of Brahmanwas village.

Sukrita alleged that they all paid him a total of ₹6,92,150 in June 2026, and the accused assured them that their joining letters would be issued by July 15, with their appointments shown retrospectively.

“However, when the deadline passed without any joining letters, we sought a refund, but he kept delaying repayment on various pretexts before refusing to return the money, following which I decided to approach the police,” she said.

The complainant’s husband, Raman, is also a cop and posted at Bhondsi in Gurugram as an exempted head constable (EHC). Investigating officer from Julana police station, ASI Ajay Kumar said police registered a cheating FIR against the accused.

“Initial probe suggests that the accused joined the force in 2019 and may have served as the minister’s PSO in 2022-23. The claim regarding the minister’s security detail is being verified. Appropriate action will be taken as per rules after the probe,” he added.