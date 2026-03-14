Promises reviewed, problems persist: AAC meeting revisits long-pending issues in Chandigarh

Chandigarh The UT administration once again discussed several key civic issues affecting the city residents by reviewing the Action Taken Report (ATR) on decisions taken during the Administrator’s Advisory Council (AAC) meeting held on February 4, 2025. On Thursday, officials presented updates on the actions initiated by various departments, several issues that were discussed during the previous meetings remain far from resolution. (HT Photo)

However, the review has raised questions about the pace of implementation, with many long-standing concerns continuing to linger despite repeated deliberations. The ATR was presented at the AAC meeting held on March 12.

The ATR relates to decisions taken during the meetings of the Administrator’s Advisory Council and chairpersons of standing committees held last year.

On January 24, 2026, Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting with the chairpersons of various standing committees of the AAC, to undertake a comprehensive review of key developmental initiatives, social welfare programmes, law and order, tourism promotion and other citizen-centric issues in the UT.

On Thursday, officials presented updates on the actions initiated by various departments, several issues that were discussed during the previous meetings remain far from resolution. The law and order, and traffic segment, for instance, highlighted measures taken to improve policing and streamline traffic management. Yet, traffic congestion, road safety concerns, and enforcement gaps continue to remain persistent problems across major city corridors.

Similarly, the review of municipal services revealed ongoing efforts to strengthen sanitation and waste management systems. However, residents in several areas continue to raise concerns over irregular waste collection, civic infrastructure gaps, and delays in addressing local complaints.

In the transport sector, the administration reviewed initiatives aimed at improving public transport services and commuter convenience. Despite these claims, commuters frequently complain about limited connectivity, overcrowding, and the slow pace of mobility reforms in the city.

The estate and urban planning department and the Chandigarh Housing Board also presented updates on housing policies and urban development. Nevertheless, housing related concerns, procedural delays and disputes over property matters remain major issues faced by many residents.

The review further covered developments in the education and sports sectors, where authorities outlined steps to improve infrastructure and promote youth participation. However, stakeholders argue that more concrete initiatives are required to translate policy announcements into visible outcomes on the ground.

In the health sector, officials spoke about strengthening healthcare facilities, while the environment protection department highlighted measures aimed at preserving the city’s ecological balance. Environmentalists, however, continue to flag issues, such as rising pollution levels and the need for stronger enforcement of sustainability norms.

Updates were also shared on efforts to promote culture, tourism, and industrial growth, but experts say that the UT still needs a more structured strategy to fully tap its tourism and economic potential.

The review of the Action Taken Report (ATR) underscores a recurring pattern in governance, where issues are repeatedly discussed in meetings but tangible outcomes on the ground remain slow. Observers believe that without stricter timelines and accountability mechanisms, many of these long-standing concerns may continue to resurface in future council meetings.