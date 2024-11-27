Pronounce impartial verdict, Akal Takht jathedar urged

Slug: Sukhbir’s ‘tankhah’ Sukhbir Badal (HT File)

Faridkot MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa and jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh on Wednesday called on Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh ahead of the Sikh clergy meeting to be held on December 2 to decide about ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment) for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

During the meeting, Khalsa and Tarsem urged the jathedar to take decision about Sukhbir who was declared ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed by the party and its government from 2007 to 2017 on complaint of the rebel party leaders, without any pressure.

While briefing the media outside Akal Takht secretariat, Tarsem said, “After Sukhbir tendered his resignation, other leaders also offered resignations. It was a tactic to create pressure on the jathedar to ensure that the decision comes in favour of Sukhbir. So, I have come here to appeal to the jathedar to pronounce impartial verdict and accept no pressure”.