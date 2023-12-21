Properties of 5 militants attached in Ganderbal

The Jammu and Kashmir administration attached properties of five militants based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, including prominent Hurriyat leader based in Pakistan Mohammad Yusuf Naseem. All proclaimed offenders hail from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

The police said the properties belonged five proclaimed offenders who went to Pakistan or PoK and were wanted here in a case in Ganderbal. All proclaimed offenders hail from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

“On December 19, in pursuance to the order of Ganderbal court of additional mobile magistrate u/s 82 of the CrPC followed by government order number 12/DM/GBL, the Ganderbal police attached immovable properties of five proclaimed offenders who went to Pakistan or PoK for attaining training of illegal arms and were involved in case FIR number 120/2009 u/s 2/3 E&IMCO of the P/S Ganderbal in the manner specified in Section 83 of the CrPC,” the J&K Police spokesman said adding that the offenders are at large across the border.

Police said the properties attached included land measuring 1 kanal and 19 marlas in Estate Choutwaliwar belonging to proclaimed offender Mohammad Yousuf, alias Yousuf Naseem of Chountwaliwar.

“Land measuring 1 kanals and 17 marlas in Countwaliwar and 10 marlas in Watlar belonging to Bashir Ahmad of Choutwaliwar/Watlar. Land measuring 11 marlas in Estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Mohammad Rafiq of Chountwaliwar; 2 kanal land in Estate Chountwaliwar belonging to Mohammad Sakhi of Chountwaliwar; 121/4 marla land in Estate Qasba Lar belonging to Hilal Ahmad of Qasba Lar,” the spokesman said in a statement adding that in total 27.13 kanals of land belonging to nine proclaimed offenders and one residential house has been attached so far in the case.