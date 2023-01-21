Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Properties of drug peddlers demolished in Hisar

Published on Jan 21, 2023

The district administration and the health department in Hisar on Saturday demolished the houses built illegally by drug peddlers. Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the properties were built on the land of the health department behind the civil hospital and in Ambedkar Basti

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

In a joint operation, the district administration and the health department in Hisar on Saturday demolished the houses built illegally by drug peddlers.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said the properties were built on the land of the health department behind the civil hospital and in Ambedkar Basti near Sunder Nagar.

“The properties were demolished of peddlers named Randhir alias Dheera, Ved alias Vedo, Balbir alias Bhala and Bimla, all residents of Ambedkar Basti. The action against the peddlers will be continued,” he added.

Saturday, January 21, 2023
