Property of former Kashmir Bar Association chief attached in UAPA case

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday ordered attachment of property of former president of Kashmir high court Bar association Mian Qayoom under UAPA over allegations of furtherance of terror activities. The 80-year-old Qayoom is currently in jail in connection with the murder case of his critic Advocate Babar Qadri, who was killed by gunmen in September 2020. (File)

Police said that the action was ordered by J&K director general of police Nalin Prabhat in the case filed against Qayoom in 2009 in police station Shaheed Gunj after his participation in a seminar on the death anniversary of Pakistan founder Ali Mohammad Jinnah.

The DGP stated that the 2009 seminar was organised by separatist leaders led by Feroz Ahmad Khan vice chairman Muslim Legacy at Hotel Jahangir Srinagar, in which, among others, the participants included Aasia Andrabi, Shabir Ahmad Najar (district president Muslim League), Mian Abdul Qayoom (then president Bar Association).

“(They) delivered Anti India speeches and raised anti national slogans. They stressed that the future of Kashmir depends upon Pakistan and there should be Islamic law in J&K. Whereas, a case has been registered with PS Shaheed Gunj u/s 120, 120-B, 121,153-A RPC and 13 UAPA,” the order said.

It stated that during investigation, statements of the witnesses were recorded and it came to fore that the participants of the seminar raised anti-national slogans and delivered inflammatory speeches, thus provoking the audiences against the integrity of India and urging the crowd to support secession of J&K from the union of India.

During further investigation, police searched the accused Mian Abdul Qayoom’s house after obtaining a search warrant from the court. “...Incriminatory material in the shape of banned literature, a blank letter-head of Hizbul Mujahideen with a seal impression, a press note like document of Hizbul Mujahideen (typed in English language), a letter from Syed Salahuddin addressed to William Jefferson Clinton the then President of United States and a seal impression of banned Hizbul Mujahideen in Urdu were recovered from the residential premises of Mian Abdul Qayoom in presence of independent witnesses and Executive Magistrate. Accordingly, Sections 38 and 39 UAPA were invoked in the instant case,” the order stated.

Praphat said that the evidence collected by the investigating officer has prima facie established that the accused Mian Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla, Srinagar has used his residential premises consisting of 2 storeyed house along-with land measuring 2 Kanals, 1 Marla and 90 sqt, for concealing incriminatory material and for furtherance of terrorist activities.

“Whereas, the said property registered under mutation no 338, in the name of Mian Abdul Qayoom thus falls within the ambit of ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in terms of section 2(g) of UAPA and is liable to be attached. Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 25 of UAPA, prior approval is accorded for attachment (of the property),” the order addressed to SDPO Shaheed Gunj stated.

Mian Qayoom was arrested by police’s special investigation agency on June 25 last year in the murder case of advocate Babar Qadri who was shot dead by three gunmen outside his home.

The agency filed a supplementary chargesheet in December, 2024 saying that “Qayoom, who had an inimical relation with the deceased, got Qadri eliminated through terrorists of TRF and their handlers in Pakistan by hatching a criminal conspiracy.”

Earlier in 2019, Qayoom was detained under Public Safety Act on August 5 , 2019, when the J&K’s special status was revoked by the centre. He was released around a year later.