Property of Pak based terrorist attached in Baramulla

Police on Thursday attached property of a Pakistani based terrorist in Palhalan Pattan in Baramulla district. Police on Thursday attached property worth ₹ 50 lakh of notorious drug peddler in Budgam. (File)

The Pakistan based terrorist was declared as proclaimed offender under UAPA. “In accordance with the orders passed by the special court designated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, police executed attachment proceedings against immovable properties belonging to 2 accused persons in case registered under Sections 2/3 EIMCO Act, Section 121 RPC, and Section 19 UA(P) Act,” police said in a statement, adding that the attachment was carried out under Section 88 CrPC with the active assistance of the revenue department.

“The properties were properly identified and demarcated, and due legal formalities, including proclamation and public notification, were duly completed. The attached property belongs to Mohd Maqbool Sheikh of Tantraypora Palhallan (presently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), measuring 03 Kanals 15 Marlas of land under Survey No. 1947/1767, and Mohd Rafiq Tantray son of Ab Hamid Tantray resident of Tantraypora Palhallan (presently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), measuring 04 kanals 17 Marlas of land under Survey Nos. 1763/1584/2395.”

Property of drug peddler attached in Budgam

Police on Thursday attached property worth ₹50 lakh of notorious drug peddler in Budgam .

Police said the property, comprising a double-storey residential house belonging to Sahil Yousuf Bhat of Humhama, has an estimated market value of around ₹50 lakhs. “The attachment was executed under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, in connection with case registered under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Budgam police station. This development marks a decisive step in the broader strategy of J&K Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of narcotics networks.”