Property worth 35 lakh of drug peddler attached in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that they have attached property worth ₹35 lakhs of a drug peddler in central Kashmir’s Budgam. Investigation revealed that the accused had raised the said property through proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking, the police spokesperson said. (File)

“In a major action against the drug menace, police in Budgam have attached immovable property worth ₹35 lakhs (approximately) and a Maruti A-Star vehicle belonging to a notorious drug peddler in the Magam area, “ a police spokesperson said..

The attached property is a double-storey residential house at Mazhama, Magam which belongs to Hilal Ahmad Mir alias Hilal Galwan, who is accused in a case under Sections 8/22, 29 of the NDPS Act at police station, Magam.

“Investigation revealed that the accused had raised the said property through proceeds of illicit narcotics trafficking. Following due legal procedures and on the basis of concrete evidence, the property and vehicle were formally seized under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, “ the spokesperson said.