Missing Baramulla engineer’s body recovered, kin cry murder

Protests were seen in Baramulla after the body of missing 59-year-old engineer was fished out from Jehlum river on Monday afternoon. Assistant executive engineer (AEE) Gurmeet Singh had gone missing on Friday. Demanding a probe into the natter, a deceased’s relative said that a conspiracy could be behind this “Murder”. The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway and demanded a probe into the engineer’s death (iStock)

His body was found at Gantmulla, 15 km from town and over six km from the spot where his car was found abandoned on Friday.

The protesters blocked the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway and demanded a probe into the engineer’s death. Some protesters asked the administration to hand over the case to CBI.

The protestors alleged that this “Murder” has its roots in Baramulla roads and buildings department.

“We want a high-level investigation. It’s not possible that my cousin could have jumped into the river. There could be a conspiracy,” said a deceased’s relative.

Administration officials and police visited Singh’s house at Kanth Bagh and assured of a probe into the matter. Police also conducted post-mortem before handing the body to the family. Baramulla district development council chairperson Safina Baig demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Baramulla senior superintendent of police and senior engineer, roads and buildings department, were unavailable for comment.

Earlier, police had formed a special investigation team to trace the engineer. Singh had left his residence on Friday evening and did not return home.

