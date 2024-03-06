 Provide ₹40K per acre relief for crop damage: Bhupinder Hooda tells govt - Hindustan Times
Provide 40K per acre relief for crop damage: Bhupinder Hooda tells govt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2024 08:02 AM IST

In a statement, the leader of opposition sought immediate assistance to mitigate farmers’ losses. He urged the government to expedite girdawari (crop assessment) and provide financial aid.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called for urgent relief measures for farmers affected by recent unseasonal rain and hailstorms, demanding a minimum compensation of 40,000 per acre for crop damage.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda called for urgent relief measures for farmers affected by recent unseasonal rain and hailstorms, demanding a minimum compensation of ₹40,000 per acre for crop damage.

In a statement, the leader of opposition sought immediate assistance to mitigate farmers’ losses. He urged the government to expedite girdawari (crop assessment) and provide financial aid. He also asked the government to release 422 crore pending compensation.

Hooda criticised the BJP-JJP government for relying solely on a non-functional web portal for farmer compensation claims, asserting that its server was down.

He accused the incumbent government of failing to maintain law and order, citing a rise in crimes such as murder, extortion, robbery, and rape. Hooda pledged that a Congress government would prioritize public safety and crack down on criminal activities, drawing a parallel to the party’s governance in 2005.

“Haryana has become a haven for criminals, which is why investors are withdrawing from the state. Unemployment is also on the rise because of lack of investment, which in turn is fuelling use of narcotics and crime,” he said, referencing the social progress index of the Central government and NCRB report.

