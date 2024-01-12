Provide road, potable water, park, Topa Peer ex-panch urges army

Mohammad Sadeeq, 45, former panch of Topa Peer village and uncle of Showkat Ali, one of the three men, who died of army’s alleged torture on December 22, on Thursday said that a Major along with some soldiers had come to their village three days ago and distributed two notebooks and a pencil each to around 10 children. Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said army has already taken follow up actions to ensure people don’t feel alienated and the army has already “adopted the affected village (Topa Peer) in Poonch.” (HT File Photo)

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said army has already taken follow up actions to ensure people don’t feel alienated and the army has already “adopted the affected village (Topa Peer) in Poonch.”

The three men, who died in Army’s 48 RR camp on December 22, belonged to Topa Peer village near Bafliaz in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district.

A day before, on December 21, armed terrorists had ambushed two army vehicles that left four soldiers dead and three injured.

“No Sadbhavana activity has been initiated by the army yet. However, three days ago, a Major along with some soldiers visited Topa Peer village and they distributed two notebooks and a pencil each to around 10 children of the village,” said Sadeeq.

The former panch further said, “When I asked army officer about the purpose of his visit, he said that they have come for our welfare.”

“I told him that we have always stood with the security forces. Whenever officers come to our village, we offer chairs and give them full respect but what we got in turn,” he added.

He said that if the army really wanted to win over the confidence of the people in his village, it should provide them with a road, potable water and a park.

“Army has all the resources. They could use their men and machinery to lay a road to the village, make arrangements for potable water for us. The villagers have to walk 2 km away to fetch water on horses for daily use,” said Sadeeq.

A Defence spokesperson said that the White Knight Corps has been mulling some initiatives under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’ in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and they will be shared soon.

Meanwhile, Farooq Ahmed, 36, one of the five men, who were allegedly tortured by the army on December 22 at an army camp in Dera Ki Gali, said, “The administration has provided ₹3 lakh to me, which are being spent on my treatment and medicines. I am still not able to walk around and may not be able to earn livelihood for my family.”

A resident of Upper Pangai village, Ahmed has appealed to the administration to provide him adequate compensation for life from the salaries of the army men responsible for alleged torture to him.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh and LG Manoj Sinha, during their visit to Rajouri hospital on December 28, had assured all possible help. I request them to do something for me and four other injured, who have been rendered physically disabled. I have one daughter, who studies in class 10. I request the administration to provide her free education because I am not in a condition to work anymore,” said Ahmed.