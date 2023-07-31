PRTC inspector nabbed for seeking 2 lakh bribe

Vigilance sleuths nabbed a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh. Vigilance sleuths nabbed a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹ 2 lakh. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Devinder Singh, was posted at PRTC’s Bathinda depot. He was arrested on the complaint of Hardev Singh, a resident of Ralla village in Mansa district.

A spokesperson of the Bathinda zone of the vigilance bureau said that

Hardev had lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption action line and submitted an audio recording to buttress his complaint.

According to the complainant, he was posted as a driver at the Bathinda depot of PRTC and his services were dismissed on March 16, 2023, after he was found guilty of stealing five litres of diesel.

Hardev alleged that the accused demanded ₹2 lakh to get his services reinstated.

After a preliminary investigation, a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Devinder.