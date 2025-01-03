PRTC, roadways’ contract staff on three-day strike from January 6

The contractual employees of state transport undertakings (STUs), including Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), Punjab Roadways, and PUNBUS, have announced a three-day strike starting January 6 across Punjab. The decision comes in response to the state government’s failure to address their long-pending demands. Currently, contractual conductors earn ₹ 17,000 per month, while drivers receive ₹ 18,000— significantly lower than regular employees. (HT File)

The union, representing nearly 8,200 contract and outsourced employees, is demanding regularisation of jobs—an issue they have been fighting for nearly seven years. Around 90% of the workforce in these organisations are employed on a contractual basis.

Harkesh Singh Vicky, vice-president of the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees Union, said that the union held a meeting with state transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to discuss their demands on Wednesday, but the talks ended without any resolution.

“Other demands of the employees include a 5% annual salary increase, reinstatement of suspended workers, end to outsourcing recruitment, action against private transport mafia operating near bus stands, cessation of employee blacklisting, and halting the hiring of private buses under the kilometre scheme,” the vice-president of the union said.

He also criticised the authorities for their lack of seriousness in resolving the grievances of the employees.

The union has accused successive governments of repeatedly making empty promises regarding job regularisation since 2017, without taking any action.

The planned strike is expected to severely disrupt public transportation across the state, affecting thousands of commuters.