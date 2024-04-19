PSEB Class 10 results: Girls sweep top 3 spots in Mohali

Girls once again outshone boys, clinching all top three spots in Mohali district in the Punjab State Education Board Class 10 exams, whose results were declared on Thursday. Scoring 97.54% marks, Saloni of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Singhpura, topped Mohali district. (HT Photo)

With a pass percentage of 96.89%, down from 97.22% last year, Mohali was placed at the 13th spot among 23 districts of the state.

Scoring 97.54% marks, Saloni of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Singhpura, topped Mohali district.

Fond of reading books, the 15-year-old ranked 12th in the state merit list. Her sight set on becoming a doctor, Saloni said she used to study four hours daily and stayed away from social media, not to lose focus.

She added that her father, Kamaldeep Singh, who works as a security guard at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, had been motivating her to prepare for MBBS to become a doctor. Thus, she will opt for medical in Class 11.

A kho-kho player, Anu Kumari will go for non-medical in Class 11, as she plans to pursue the civil services as a career in future. (HT Photo)

Anu Kumari, a student of Government High School, Desu Majra, secured the second spot in Mohali and 17th in the merit list with a 96.77% score.

A kho-kho player, she will go for non-medical in Class 11, as she plans to pursue the civil services as a career in future. Also a book lover, the 15-year-old said as part of her preparations for the final exams, she set daily deadlines to complete her lessons and studied four hours every day.

It was her father Chandra Mohan, a painter, who had been inspiring her to join the civil services since childhood by showing her videos of IAS officers, she said.

Scoring 96.46% marks, Hansika Mehra ranked 19th in the merit list. (HT Photo)

The third spot was bagged by Hansika Mehra of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sohana. Scoring 96.46% marks, she ranked 19th in the merit list.

As part of her plan to bag a spot in one of the IITs in Madras or Delhi, the 16-year-old is hoping to join the meritorious school in Mohali, where she hopes to prepare well for JEE. Having a deep interest in technology, she wishes to become a data scientist. While dedicating four to five hours daily to her exam preparation, she also turned to books, music and games to wind down and keep her mind at ease.

The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com at 10 am on April 19. A total of 316 candidates, who scored 96.46% or more, made it to the merit list.