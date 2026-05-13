PSEB Class 12 results: 3 students share top spot with perfect score

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Wednesday announced the Class 12 results for the 2025-26 academic session, revealing an overall pass percentage of 91.46%, an improvement from the 91% recorded last year. Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School, Mansa, representing the science stream, secured the first rank. She was joined at the top by humanities students Suhani Chauhan of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, and Vanit Johar of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana. All three scored a perfect 500 out of 500 marks.

Of the 2,65,417 candidates who appeared for the examination, 2,42,755 students passed, while 5,109 students failed and 17,495 received compartments.

Girls dominated the merit list and outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.73% against 88.52%. All six transgender candidates who sat for the exams passed, maintaining a 100% success rate for the category.

The state merit list was topped by three students who achieved perfect scores of 500 out of 500 marks.

Supneet Kaur of Gurukul Academy Public Senior Secondary School, Mansa, representing the science stream, secured the first rank. She was joined at the top by humanities students Suhani Chauhan of BCM Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, and Vanit Johar of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana.

In stream-wise performance, commerce students recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.78%, followed closely by science at 98.47%, while vocational and humanities streams stood at 87.80% and 87.74%, respectively.

Amritsar performs best, Ludhiana lags

Regional data showed that rural areas marginally outpaced urban centres with a pass percentage of 91.63% compared to 91.24%.

Private institutions registered the highest success rate at 92.68%, followed by government schools at 91.41% and aided schools at 88.44%.

Amritsar emerged as the best-performing district with a 96% pass rate, followed by Pathankot at 95.66%, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar at 95.62%, and Gurdaspur at 95.36%.

Ludhiana recorded the lowest district-wise pass percentage at 87.04%.

The board confirmed that detailed results are now accessible online for all students and affiliated institutions.