News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PSEB releases board exams datesheet for classes, 5, 8, 10 and 12

PSEB releases board exams datesheet for classes, 5, 8, 10 and 12

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 03, 2024 07:54 AM IST

As per the released schedule, the examinations for class 10 and 12 are set to commence on February 13. The class 10 exams will continue until March 5, while the class 12 exams are scheduled to conclude on March 30.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Tuesday released the datesheet for the annual board examinations of classes 5, 8, 10, and 12.

For class 5, the examinations will span from March 7 to March 14. On the other hand, the class 8 examinations will be conducted from March 7 to March 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
For class 5, the examinations will span from March 7 to March 14. On the other hand, the class 8 examinations will be conducted from March 7 to March 27.

The exams for classes 8, 10, and 12 are scheduled to take place from 11 am to 2.15 pm. However, the class 5 examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

