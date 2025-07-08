PSPCL helpline falters amid frequent power outages: Ludhiana residents

The district has been reeling under the strain of erratic power supply, with several localities experiencing frequent and unannounced outages, often stretching for hours, residents have said. The PSPCL’s complaint helpline 1912 has repeatedly failed to deliver, particularly during peak hours, say residents from various localities. They say that their calls either go unanswered or remain perpetually engaged, rendering the service ineffective. On Monday alone, the Ludhiana Central zone received 17,348 complaints, a figure that spikes dramatically during adverse weather conditions such as heavy rains and thunderstorms. (HT Photo)

Ashima Verma, a resident of Hargobind Nagar, said, “My area faced an unplanned power cut on Monday evening. I kept calling 1912, but it was always busy. When I finally managed to log a complaint, it was falsely marked as resolved while the outage continued.”

According to officials, PSPCL operates only two call centres to manage all complaints received via 1912—both located in Ludhiana but serving the entire state. These centres collectively employ around 360 people, with only 120 staff members handling calls during any given eight-hour shift.

A senior PSPCL official, requesting anonymity, disclosed that the 1912 helpline operates with just 150 communication channels for the entire state—a number grossly inadequate to serve Punjab’s expanding consumer base. In Ludhiana district alone, there are over 20 lakh power consumers.

“How can just 150 lines handle the call volume of a state this size?” the official asked, emphasizing the system’s inherent flaws.

The official also highlighted the lack of trained personnel. “Two-thirds of the call centre staff are hired temporarily for a four-month period from March-April to September, leaving them unprepared to deal with high call volumes or technical issues,” the official added.

When contacted, chief engineer Jagdev Hans said, “The PSPCL is planning to set up a new call centre in Mohali to ease the load. In addition to 1912, we’ve also established nodal complaint centres at divisional levels to address local grievances more efficiently.”