Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PSPCL junior engineer hangs himself in Mohali office

PSPCL junior engineer hangs himself in Mohali office

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:46 AM IST

Though police didn’t find any suicide note, the junior engineer’s colleagues said he was depressed over not being able to secure a house loan

The deceased is survived by his wife and two minor children. (iStock Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 40-year-old junior engineer (JE) ended his life by hanging himself in a store of the PSPCL office in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday morning.

Though police didn’t find any suicide note, his colleagues said he was depressed over not being able to secure a house loan.

Shiv Murti, an employee at the office, said, “I reached the store to take out some cable wires, but found the door locked. Suspecting something fishy, I called other staff members for help. As we opened the door, we were shocked to find a junior engineer hanging.”

“He was depressed for the past one week and also complained of ill health. He had recently constructed a house in Phase 7,” he added.

After being informed by the staff members, Phase 1 police moved the body to the Phase 6 civil hospital’s mortuary. The devastated wife of the deceased fell unconscious on arriving at the hospital.

“We have not found any suicide note yet and will get the autopsy done. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” said ASI Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two minor children.

