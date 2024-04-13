PSPCL sets up control room to prevent crop from catching fire

Ahead of the wheat harvesting in the state, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has already set up a control room to prevent the wheat yield from catching fire caused by sparks emanating from electric transformers and wires. Ahead of the wheat harvesting in the state, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has already set up a control room to prevent the wheat yield from catching fire caused by sparks emanating from electric transformers and wires. (Representational image)

PSPCL officials said over 425 complaints relating to sparking incidents have already been addressed by the control room. The control room is learnt to have been set up by PSPCL on March 26.

A spokesman for the PSPCL revealed that complaints received in the control room were closely monitored by the deputy chief engineer-level officer with due diligence to ensure timely resolution. The spokesman added that the control room had been operational 24X7.

“Farmers, who need to report sparking incidents, can immediately contact the control room at 9646106835, 9646106836, and 1921. Additionally, farmers can send photos of overhead sparking incidents and locations to WhatsApp numbers: 9646106835, 36,” said a PSPCL spokesperson.