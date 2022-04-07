PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that she was harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show.
Narayan was arrested on Wednesday from his Gurugram residence and produced in the Mohali court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
Acting on the plea of the victim’s father, the Punjab and Haryana high court had on March 15 appointed a warrant officer to rescue the contestant from Mohali. The petitioner had also alleged that the accused had asked for ₹50 lakh to release of his daughter. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
Subsequently, on March 17, the Mohali police registered a case against Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjab 2022-23, and Niharika Jain, assistant director, Miss PTC contest 2022-23, Rabinder Narayan, MD, PTC channel, Bhupinder Singh, MD, Hotel JD Residency, Lakshman producer and 25 other unknown persons.
The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8 B, Mohali. On being selected, she was called on March 10 this year to participate in the pageant.Arrangements for the girls’ stay were made at JD residency, Phase 5, Mohali.
The rehearsal was on till 11 pm after which the girls were dropped at the hotel.
The men and the other accused, with fake names, were using secret codes, and one of them molested her, the victim said.
The accused would call her to a secret room in their studio and also asked vulgar questions and do obscene acts with her, she claimed.
They also clicked her objectionable photographs, forcing her to pay ₹12-15 lakh or to spend a night with their director, who organises the contest to remain in the show.
The complainant also alleged that the accused are also involved in trafficking and run a prostitute racket.
When they learnt that she got a whiff of their activities, they kept her in confinement.
The victim somehow narrated her ordeal to her father, as per the FIR.
The police also constituted a special investigation team (SIT) under the DSP (headquarters), station house officer, police station women cell, and sub-inspector Sukhdeep Kaur. Following the SIT’s report, the MD was arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.
Nancy Ghumman had filed a bail application in the Mohali court, which was dismissed.
Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, counsel for the MD, stated in the court that the case is politically motivated with some hidden agenda by the ruling party, which is clear from the videos and DVR’s taken by the police that the complainant is freely roaming on the roads and meeting people, which was against the norms of the contest.
He said the SIT formed in the case has already recorded the statement of Narayan and he was fully cooperating with the police. “We fail to understand why they arrested him in the first place,” he said.
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road. Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area.
Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused. The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli.
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning. The girl was identified as resident of Shahapur, Damini Dinkarrao.
Tambli: One dish with multiple tasty variations
I remain perched on the higher end of the weighing scale, basically hating myself for over-eating, over-boozing and falling off my exercise routine. How to detox now? How to stop the steady upward march of my body mass index? How to stem the not-so-steady ballooning out of various body parts? The answer, I say, is Tambli. Never heard of it? Do not fret. Tambli is a crossover between a chutney, raita and a lassi.
