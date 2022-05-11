PTC Miss Punjaban case: Inappropriate clauses found in contestants’ contracts, police tell HC
Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it found “inappropriate and illegal” clauses in the contracts of PTC’s ‘Miss Punjaban’ beauty pageant contestants during the investigation into an FIR registered on a complaint of sexual harassment.
The affidavit filed by Mohali deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Manvir Singh Bajwa opposing the bail pleas said, “Lots of inappropriate clauses through which participants were bound not to raise any objection, dispute/claim in any manner, have been found in their contracts for the contest. The said clauses show the modus operandi and ill intention.”
The response has been submitted to the bail pleas of Rabinder Narayan, the managing director of PTC, and Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, which is organised by PTC. It was on April 6 that the Mohali police had arrested Narayan in an FIR registered under charges of sexual harassment, using criminal force on any woman with intention of disrobing her to be naked, wrongful restraint, and wrongful confinement.
The contestant had lodged a complaint with the police on March 17, alleging that the accused were involved in a prostitution racket and she was detained for many days without her consent.
The affidavit said Narayan being head of PTC channel is solely responsible for all the “illegal activities”.
The police further claimed that whereas there were 24 contestants, as many as 26 agreements have been found. As per the complainant’s statement, the entire team was involved in illegal activities and was working on his instructions. Co-accused Niharika and Laxman were working under him and there were “very serious” allegations against them, the police said, demanding that he be not released on bail as he might tamper with the evidence.
In the case of Ghuman, the police claimed that as per the woman’s statement, she was the “mastermind of illegal activities”. Any agreement between the channel and Ghuman was yet to be recovered, the police said, further adding that as per the complainant, in order to blackmail the women, their obscene pictures were taken, which were yet to be recovered.
Hence, she be not given protection from arrest, the police said. About Bhupinderjeet Singh, the third petitioner and accused in this case, the police said that he and Ghuman got divorced in 2015, but were still residing and working together for the contest. “Both are masterminds of this ill trade,” the police claimed.
The bail pleas of the trio will be taken up for hearing on May 19.
-
Now a varsity, Bhatkhande to go big with culture promotion via MoU route
Bhatkhande State Cultural University can give affiliations to music colleges, institutes and cultural organisations in the state and can sign MoUs with any cultural institute in India and abroad for promotion of music and culture. This will open new vistas for those who wish to research music, fine arts, theatre and other forms of culture. This has become possible after the cabinet approved the Deemed Bhatkhande State Cultural University Ordinance, 2021, on Tuesday.
-
MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings
Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers. According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.
-
Find solution of effluent discharge from dairy complex: Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the department to resolve the contentious issue of dairies located near the Buddha Nullah on Tajpur Road and in Hambran area. Superintending engineer (SE O&M cell) Rajinder Singh said the commissioner has asked for early resolution of effluent from dairy units polluting the Buddha Nullah.
-
Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of ₹3.65 lakh
PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.
-
UP Covid report: In last 24 hrs 231 recoveries, 179 new cases, 2 deaths
UP reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from amongst 1,26,870 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed on Wednesday. Two deaths – one each from Saharanpur and Sitapur – were reported. 16 districts have zero active cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics