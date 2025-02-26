PU convocation on March 12; President Droupadi Murmu likely to attend

Panjab University (PU) is gearing up for its annual convocation on March 12, with President of India Droupadi Murmu expected to be the chief guest. While PU officials have confirmed her participation, final confirmation from the President’s office is still awaited. If confirmed, President Murmu will preside over the ceremony and confer degrees upon graduates.(HT)

PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Prof Renu Vig said that although the vice-president of India, who serves as the university’s chancellor, typically presides over the convocation, Murmu’s visit is solely for the event with no major announcements expected regarding PU.

“There were earlier plans to invite the President, but due to COVID-19, this had to be postponed for several years,” Vig added.

If President Droupadi Murmu attends the event, it will not be the first time a sitting President has graced PU’s convocation. In 2015, then President Pranab Mukherjee attended the event, and in 2007, former President APJ Abdul Kalam also presided over the convocation.

PU to introduce traditional attire at convocation

For the first time, PU will debut traditional attire for the convocation following a 2019 directive from the University Grants Commission (UGC) urging universities to replace conventional gowns with traditional wear.

While PU had struggled to implement this change in previous years, it has finally designed new attire through the University Institute of Fashion Technology and Vocational Development.

The new convocation dress includes Nehru jackets for both men and women. Men can pair the jacket with a white shirt and beige pants in a Western style or with an off-white/white or beige kurta-pajama for a traditional look.

Women can wear the jacket with a white shirt and beige pants in Western attire or opt for Indian wear, including white, off-white, or beige salwar suits, churidar suits, or saris. PU will release the final dress code details before the ceremony.

Multipurpose auditorium still not ready

PU had initially aimed to complete the first phase of the multipurpose auditorium at its South campus in time for the 2025 convocation.

However, officials have now confirmed that the venue will not be ready in time to hold the event.

The auditorium project has been under development since its inauguration by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 but remains incomplete.