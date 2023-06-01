Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panjab University releases fresh guidelines for postponed exams

Panjab University releases fresh guidelines for postponed exams

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2023 02:09 AM IST

Exams concerning law, fine arts, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, hotel management, home science and MBA full-time programme will be held as per schedule from June 1

After Panjab University (PU) postponed the exams scheduled on Wednesday, the PU controller of examinations issued fresh guidelines for students.

The exam for BEd fourth semester and MBA executive fourth semester (USOL) will be held on Thursday at the same venue and time. (HT File)
The exam for BEd fourth semester and MBA executive fourth semester (USOL) will be held on Thursday at the same venue and time. (HT File)

Exams concerning law, fine arts, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical sciences, hotel management, home science and MBA full-time programme will be held as per schedule from June 1. For exams postponed on May 31, students can check the PU website or contact the chairperson concerned.

The exam for BEd fourth semester and MBA executive fourth semester (USOL) will be held on Thursday at the same venue and time. All other exams from May 31 will now be held on June 9 at the same time and centre.

The detailed list of cases where the exam centres have been shifted is available at https://tinyurl.com/2s3ab6et.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exams panjab university
exams panjab university
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out