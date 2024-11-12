Menu Explore
PU non-teaching staff protest over six-day work system

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 13, 2024 05:40 AM IST

PUNTEF president Honey Thakur voicing the concerns of the workers said that the new directive was unfair and burdensome

A protest was organised outside the administration block of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday by the Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) in response to a circular directing daily wage employees to work for six days a week.

The protest of the non-teaching staff members of PU outside the administration block of the university in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The protest of the non-teaching staff members of PU outside the administration block of the university in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

PUNTEF president Honey Thakur voicing the concerns of the workers said that the new directive was unfair and burdensome.

PU also stays open for teaching for only five days a week.

The protestors raised slogans against the university authorities and the association demanding immediate withdrawal of the circular.

Thakur emphasises that the federation would resort to a mass protest if the PU does not reconsider their decision.

In response, the PU authorities have said they would review the concerns and demands raised by the protesting employees.

