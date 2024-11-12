PU non-teaching staff protest over six-day work system

PUNTEF president Honey Thakur voicing the concerns of the workers said that the new directive was unfair and burdensome
A protest was organised outside the administration block of Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday by the Panjab University Non-Teaching Employees Federation (PUNTEF) in response to a circular directing daily wage employees to work for six days a week.
PUNTEF president Honey Thakur voicing the concerns of the workers said that the new directive was unfair and burdensome.
PU also stays open for teaching for only five days a week.
The protestors raised slogans against the university authorities and the association demanding immediate withdrawal of the circular.
Thakur emphasises that the federation would resort to a mass protest if the PU does not reconsider their decision.
In response, the PU authorities have said they would review the concerns and demands raised by the protesting employees.