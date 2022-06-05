PU panel suggests making 60% score in interview necessary for PhD applicants

A Panjab University (PU) panel has suggested that a PhD applicant who score less than 60% (or 55% in case of SC/ST students) in the interview irrespective of their scores computed on the basis of their academic merit, would not be considered for PhD enrolment for one year in the varsity’s arts and social sciences departments.

The panel recently proposed a few new PhD guidelines to be implemented in the varsity’s arts and social sciences departments. The same were last month forwarded to departments and their comments were sought before arriving at a final decision.

The suggestion mandating a minimum 60% score in the interview for PhD applicants is among the most notable. The SC/ST candidates will be given a relaxation of 5%.

“Those who score less than 60% (or 55% in case of SC/ST students) in the interview irrespective of their scores computed on the basis of their academic merit, would not be considered for PhD enrolment for one year,” the suggestion reads. However, such candidates can appear again for the interviews after a gap of one year.

At present, the PhD applicants are evaluated on two counts: their academic merit on the basis of their scores at graduate and postgraduate levels and their performance in the interview in the ratio of 60:40.

It has also been suggested that the number of such candidates in the final merit list should not exceed two times the number of seats/slots declared available by the department in an academic session.

“In no case a candidate can be imposed on a research guide, and similarly a research guide cannot be imposed on a candidate,” the panel added.

Further, the panel suggested the inclusion of two external experts with research credentials in respective domains, nominated by the dean (research), in the evaluation process in the interviews of PhD applicants, along with the members of JAAC. The dean (research) is expected to nominate two experts from a list of experts provided by the JAAC of the department for the purpose.

Speaking about the same, PU’s dean university instruction (DUI), Renu Vig, said, “We had sought feedback from the departments regarding these guidelines proposed by the committee. We have received some feedbacks but they have not been reviewed by the committee yet.”

