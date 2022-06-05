PU panel suggests making 60% score in interview necessary for PhD applicants
A Panjab University (PU) panel has suggested that a PhD applicant who score less than 60% (or 55% in case of SC/ST students) in the interview irrespective of their scores computed on the basis of their academic merit, would not be considered for PhD enrolment for one year in the varsity’s arts and social sciences departments.
The panel recently proposed a few new PhD guidelines to be implemented in the varsity’s arts and social sciences departments. The same were last month forwarded to departments and their comments were sought before arriving at a final decision.
The suggestion mandating a minimum 60% score in the interview for PhD applicants is among the most notable. The SC/ST candidates will be given a relaxation of 5%.
“Those who score less than 60% (or 55% in case of SC/ST students) in the interview irrespective of their scores computed on the basis of their academic merit, would not be considered for PhD enrolment for one year,” the suggestion reads. However, such candidates can appear again for the interviews after a gap of one year.
At present, the PhD applicants are evaluated on two counts: their academic merit on the basis of their scores at graduate and postgraduate levels and their performance in the interview in the ratio of 60:40.
It has also been suggested that the number of such candidates in the final merit list should not exceed two times the number of seats/slots declared available by the department in an academic session.
“In no case a candidate can be imposed on a research guide, and similarly a research guide cannot be imposed on a candidate,” the panel added.
Further, the panel suggested the inclusion of two external experts with research credentials in respective domains, nominated by the dean (research), in the evaluation process in the interviews of PhD applicants, along with the members of JAAC. The dean (research) is expected to nominate two experts from a list of experts provided by the JAAC of the department for the purpose.
Speaking about the same, PU’s dean university instruction (DUI), Renu Vig, said, “We had sought feedback from the departments regarding these guidelines proposed by the committee. We have received some feedbacks but they have not been reviewed by the committee yet.”
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics