PU planning to hold youth festival after Diwali

Panjab University (PU) is planning to hold its annual youth and heritage festival after Diwali this year. The highly-anticipated event had not been held last year in view of the pandemic and only small competitions were organised later.

Over the past few months, the varsity’s department of youth welfare had been in continuous consultation with colleges over holding the festival this year. Several meetings at various zones have already been held to chalk out the plan and another such meeting is likely to be held in Chandigarh next week.

The final schedule is expected to be released soon, with permission from PU authorities. PU youth welfare director Nirmal Jaura, said, “The process has started and we are hopeful that the youth festival will be held with all Covid protocols in place. We have received a positive response during the meetings so far and the plan is to hold it after Diwali.”

The youth festival is usually held in September and October, with various cultural and academic competitions held over four days in PU’s 12 zones. The winners then participate in the inter-zonal youth festival.

In view of the present situation, colleges are being consulted on how many competitions they can take part in. Reportedly, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, have started their fests already.

Participation in the festival is open to students of all affiliated colleges, constituent colleges and university teaching departments who are below 25 years of age on the first day of July in the relevant session. A student can participate in a maximum of three times at undergraduate level and two times at postgraduate level.

The competitions include group shabad, bhajans, classical music (vocal), classical dance, group dance, debate, handwriting, poem-writing, short story writing, essay writing and rangoli. Also, contests are held in phulkari, bagh, dasuti or cross stitch, knitting, crochet work, pakhi designing, mehandi designing, bhangra, giddha, quiz, skit, mimicry, miming, poem recitation and one-act play.