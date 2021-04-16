PU senate election: Polling to be held at 5 venues for constituency of faculties

The polling for the election of six members to the senate from the faculties of Panjab University will be held at five different venues on the varsity campus.

The venues for polling were announced by the university on Thursday. The senate polls of PU are set to begin from April 26 with the election of six members from the constituency of faculties. Twelve candidates are in the fray from the faculties, which have 754 eligible voters.

One member will be elected to PU senate from each faculty on April 26. According to the schedule announced by the university, the polling for the faculty of law will be held at the chemistry department auditorium from 9am to 11am.

For arts faculty, the polling will be held at evening studies auditorium from 9.30 to 12.30pm while the polling for the faculty of languages will be held at English department auditorium at the same time slot.

As per the schedule, the polling for the faculty of science will be held at law department auditorium and for medical science faculty, polling will be held at gymnasium hall from 10am to 1.30pm. The polling for the combined faculty will also be held at the gymnasium hall from 10am to 2.30pm.

After faculties, the election of principals of technical and professional colleges and the staff of technical and professional colleges will be held on May 3 followed by the teachers of the university departments on May 10. The registered graduate constituency, from which 15 members are elected to PU senate, will go to the polls on May 16.

Over 100 candidates are in the fray from eight constituencies for the election of 47 members to the 91-member PU senate. The senate is a 91-member apex governing body of the university. While 36 are nominated by the university chancellor, two are nominated from the Punjab assembly, six are ex-officio members and the remaining 47 are elected.