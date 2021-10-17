Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU senate elections: Last phase of polling on October 17
PU senate elections: Last phase of polling on October 17

Of the eight constituencies in the senate, the registered graduate is the largest with 3.61 lakh voters and elects 15 members to the governing body
The Panjab University senate elections began on August 3 with polling booths set up across seven states and UTs.  (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The over two-month-long Panjab University (PU) senate elections will conclude on Sunday with polling at the remaining 61 booths of the registered graduate constituency.

Voting at 211 booths was held on September 26. Of the eight constituencies in the senate, the registered graduate is the largest with 3.61 lakh voters and elects 15 members to the governing body. Polling for the remaining seven constituencies is over and 32 candidates have been declared elected.

The senate elections began on August 3 with polling booths set up across seven states and UTs.

As many as 43 candidates are in fray from the registered graduate constituency, including a few former student leaders. Counting of votes will start on Monday.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
