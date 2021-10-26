PU senate: Former student leader elected from graduate constituency

Former student leader Simranjit Singh Dhillon was declared elected to the Panjab University (PU) senate from the registered graduate constituency on Monday.

Dhillon managed to clear the quota and secured 2,902 votes. Besides Dhillon, three other candidates have been declared from the constituency so far. As many as 22 candidates have been eliminated due to low number of votes till Monday. Around 40 candidates were in fray from the graduate constituency that will elect 15 members into the senate.

Dhillon was among the few former student leaders who are in fray from the constituency. He was the president of Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) from 2008 to 2010 and later joined Student Organisation of India (SOI) in 2015, which is the student wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Dhillon, who is also the former national general secretary of SOI, said, “Now, I will be able to work with policy makers for the formulation of student-oriented and future friendly policies to repair the harm caused by the pandemic.”

The counting process began last Monday at the varsity’s gymnasium hall. The registered graduate constituency is the largest among the eight constituencies of the PU senate. Even though it had 3.61 lakh eligible voters, the voter turnout was only 14.57%. The counting of votes will continue on Tuesday and more results are expected