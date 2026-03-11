PU student bodies hold symbolic protest against police detentions over RSS-BJP lecture row

Student organisations at Panjab University staged a symbolic protest at the Student Centre on Tuesday, a day after more than 30 students were detained by Chandigarh Police during a demonstration against a lecture on Sikh history attended by speakers linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). University authorities, however, said the students were detained as a precautionary measure to prevent disruption on campus. (HT Photo for representation)

Students gathered at the Student Centre, raised slogans and addressed a small crowd, condemning police action during Monday’s protest. According to student groups, protesters had assembled near the Student Centre to begin a march when police intervened and detained several of them before the demonstration could proceed.

Student organisations alleged that during the confrontation some protesters were manhandled and claimed that turbans and kirpans of Sikh students were dislodged in the scuffle, which they said hurt religious sentiments. They demanded a ban on BJP and RSS activities on campus, action against police personnel for alleged misconduct with students and members of the media, and accountability for the organisation they claimed helped police identify student activists during the detentions.

University authorities, however, said the students were detained as a precautionary measure to prevent disruption on campus.

The protest was triggered by the participation of RSS and BJP representatives in a lecture titled “Sacrifice, Equality and Moral Authority: Sikh History, Guru Tegh Bahadur and the Panj Pyare in the Indian Civilisational Ethos” held at the university’s Law Auditorium. The keynote address was delivered by former IPS officer and BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura, while RSS functionary Banvir Singh attended as chief guest.